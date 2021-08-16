PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In its ongoing effort to encourage more Oregonians to get vaccinated, the Oregon Health Authority has turned to battling misinformation on social media.

Each of the last two days, posts on Twitter from OHA tried to correct false information about COVID-19.

The efforts extend to in-person interactions as well. Dr. Emilio Debess, who has been attending community forums on the COVID-19 vaccines, said he has had to set straight a lot of misconceptions.

"A lot of questions we got initially were can the vaccine give me COVID," said Debess. "The other one was about fertility, whether people would be able to have children in the future. Microchipping was a more interesting one. Whether a vial (of vaccine) has microchips."

The answer to the questions above? No, yes, and no, according to Debess.

Meanwhile, misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccines that guard against it are spreading like the virus itself, often on social media.

"There are some people who just don't know any better, people who are having some problems processing information on the internet. But there also a lot of people who may be spreading misinformation intentionally," said Dan Faltesek, an Associate Professor at Oregon State University who specializes in cultural analytics on social media.

Faltesek said people buy into misinformation because it fits the narrative conclusions they're trying to reach.

"And so they'll go out and find whatever facts they need to try to make what they wish was the truth be the truth for them," said Faltesek.

Oregon Health Authority battling misinformation on social media

Image: KPTV

Faltesek said people tend to think being skeptical of everything is something that should be applauded, when it would be more productive for them to be asking themselves why they believe what they do.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

In God I trust
In God I trust

Battle mis-information? I think you meant “to spread their narrative”.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.