PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Oregon, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
OHA reported 76 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide Thursday.
The total number of cases in Oregon, as of Thursday, was 4,474. There have been 159 deaths in Oregon due to the virus, according to health officials.
There have been 134,838 negative tests statewide.
The new cases reported Thursday in Oregon were in the following counties:
- Clackamas, 9
- Coos, 1
- Crook, 1
- Deschutes, 5
- Jackson, 1
- Jefferson, 1
- Lane, 3
- Lincoln, 5,
- Linn, 2
- Marion, 12
- Multnomah, 30
- Umatilla, 1
- Wasco, 1
- Washington, 3
- Yamhill, 1
One case previously reported in Polk County was determined to not be COVID-19, and total numbers were updated to reflect that.
OHA also stated Thursday that an outbreak of five cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Amazon in Aumsville. The investigation into that outbreak began May 21.
State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The risk to the general public from this outbreak is considered low, according to OHA.
People who have symptoms of COVID-19 or concerns about risk of exposure, should contact their health care provider.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
