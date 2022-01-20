PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority held a public hearing Thursday about making the indoor mask mandate permanent, but that doesn't mean people will have to wear masks forever.

Health experts continue to say that wearing a mask is the best protection from getting or transmitting COVID-19, and they do know that at some point this rule will no longer be necessary.

The mandate that the OHA is currently using is temporary, and Oregon law says it can't be renewed or extended beyond 180 days.

If the new mandate is passed, it would mean state leaders would not have to keep pushing back the date that the mandate is scheduled to expire and it will be in place until it's no longer necessary.

The health authority says it can't predict when the pandemic will end or the end of the need for masks, but say they will examine the data and have discussions on the mandate every month until the rule is repealed.

The Oregon Health Authority's public hearing started at 10 a.m. on Thursday.