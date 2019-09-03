Oregon Health Authority investigates death possibly linked to vaping

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority is urging clinicians to watch for signs of severe respiratory illness among patents who recently used vaping products as it continues to investigate a death it says could be linked to vaping.
OHA says the person, who died in July, had severe respiratory illness following their use of an e-cigarette containing cannabis purchased from a dispensary. According to health officials, the person’s symptoms were consistent with those of more than 200 similar cases of respiratory illness mostly affecting teenagers and young adults in at least 25 states.
"We don’t yet know the exact cause of these illnesses — whether they’re caused by contaminants, ingredients in the liquid or something else, such as the device itself," Ann Thomas with OHA’s Public Health Division said.
People who have fallen ill have been hospitalized after experiencing worsening symptoms, including shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever or weight loss, according to OHA.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the affected states have not identified a cause, but all cases have reported e-cigarette use or vaping, OHA says.
OHA warns that people who have recently used vaping products and are having difficulty breathing should seek medical attention immediately. The agency says clinicians can call their on-call epidemiologist at 971-673-1111.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.