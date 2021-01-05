PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority is explaining how it plans to get the state to reach Governor Kate Brown’s goal of vaccinating 12,000 people each day in the next two weeks.
The governor announced that goal Monday night. It follows a slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in Oregon.
OHA says that just 1.2 percent of Oregon’s population has received the vaccine so far. They say that it is on par with other states. Oregon ranks 36th in the country for vaccine distribution, and state officials say that’s not good enough.
Monday, just more than 2,800 people received the COVID-19 vaccine. Brown says that number needs to increase by 10,000 daily.
So far, just less than 55,000 people in Oregon have received the vaccine.
The Oregon Health Authority says that there have been many challenges in distributing the vaccine, including social distancing and scheduling doses. They also say the super cool temperature at which the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine must be stored presents distribution issues.
Despite these challenges, OHA says it believes it can reach the governor’s goal.
Tuesday, OHA laid out its plans to increase vaccinations in Oregon.
First, OHA says it will be loosening vaccination requirements for the 1A group, making it easier for members of that phase to get the vaccine. They also say the Federal Pharmacy Program will help by allowing members of the 1A group to get vaccinated at a retail pharmacy.
OHA says it is also working on a pilot program to create vaccination sites for homecare workers who do not have a central employer.
Similarly, OHA says it will be working on building relationships to get vaccines to healthcare workers who do not work in large hospitals.
Some have sent emails to Fox 12, questioning why they saw hospital employees who have no contact with COVID-19 patients being vaccinated before other healthcare workers that don’t work at major hospitals. OHA said it had believed that issue was isolated but discovered it was more rampant than believed. It says it has sent strict guidance to vaccinators to not vaccinate people outside of the 1A group and follow the correct vaccination order.
OHA says that reaching the goal of 12,000 daily vaccinations will be a lofty challenge. Still, they add in order to vaccinate enough Oregonians, that number will have to increase over time.
