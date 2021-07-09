LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority has lifted a health advisory for contact with the ocean water at Seal Rock Beach.
OHA first issued the advisory on Thursday for higher than normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.
Results from follow-up tests taken by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality showed lower bacteria levels. Contact with the ocean water no longer poses a higher than normal risk.
Officials recommend staying out of large pools on the beach that are frequented by birds, and runoff from those pools, because the water may contain increased bacteria from fecal matter.
