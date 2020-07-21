PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority has published an online COVID-19 testing site locator.
The site, healthoregon.org/covid19testing, provides an interactive map showing locations where people can get tested for the virus.
People are advised to call a COVID-19 testing site before they go to learn about testing criteria, availability and hours.
People who experience COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, should contact a health care provider to discuss whether to be tested, according to health officials. Health care providers determine whether testing is appropriate based on symptoms and test availability.
Oregon’s testing guidance encourages testing for anyone with symptoms in consultation with a health care provider. If testing resources are limited, according to OHA, the following groups should be prioritized:
- Healthcare workers and first responders (EMS, public safety workers)
- Residents, staff, children, and others in non-hospital congregate settings (e.g., residential care facilities, group homes, schools, agricultural workplaces, food processing plants, jails or prisons, shelters)
- Workers who provide direct care or services in multiple group facilities or who provide in-home services (e.g., hospice care workers, physical or occupational therapists, in-home personal care workers)
- Essential front-line service workers who have regular contact with large numbers of people (e.g., those working in grocery, pharmacy, transit, delivery, and other critical infrastructure services)
- People 65 years of age or older
- People with underlying medical conditions, including, but not limited to, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, lung disease, obesity, and immunocompromising conditions
- People who identify as Black, African American, Latinx, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, Asian American or Pacific Islander
- People who identify as having a disability
- People whose first language is not English
- Pregnant women
- People whose condition requires hospitalization
- People who, within 14 days of their symptom onset, had close contact with a confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 case.
The data on the testing locator was submitted to Castlight by OHA and local public health authorities. OHA cannot guarantee that people will be able to get tested at one of the sites. It is always best to contact a health care provider about getting a COVID-19 test, according to state health officials.
A Spanish version of the site is available at healthoregon.org/pruebasdecovid19.
