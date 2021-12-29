PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,331 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, bringing the total positive state cases to 418,333.

The daily report shows a significant rise in daily positive cases when compared to the recent months of declining positive cases. The last time Oregon reported over 2,000 positive cases in a day was Sept. 24 when 2,076 positive cases were recorded.

The OHA also recorded nine new COVID-related deaths, raising Oregon's death toll to 5,640.

New hospitalizations are declining, however. On Wednesday OHA reported 185 new patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. That’s a 35 percent drop from last weeks 286 new COVID-19 patients and the lowest weekly total since the end of July.

Total patients hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 is 419. Of that total, 92 are in the intensive care unit.

There are 50 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total – only 8 percent. For available adult non-ICU beds, only 298 out of 4,112 are open in the state.

A full break-down of the data is available via the OHA report here.