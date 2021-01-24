PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday released a chart showing the overall COVID-19 cases and deaths by county during the pandemic.
OHA on Sunday reported 582 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide, along with three additional deaths linked to COVID-19.
The people who died were identified as:
- A 66-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Jan. 21 and died on Jan. 20 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 90-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 58-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 26 and died on Jan. 22 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
There have been 1,880 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Oregon.
The additional cases and deaths reported Sunday were added to the totals for each county in Oregon.
There have been more than 2.8 million negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon during the pandemic.
There were 310 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon on Sunday, which is the same number as Saturday. Of those, 80 were in ICU beds, which was down three patients from Saturday.
OHA reported Sunday that 14,755 new doses of COVID-19 vaccines added to the state immunization registry. Of those, 11,243 doses were administered on Jan. 23 and 3,512 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 23.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 300,662 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.
To date, 492,450 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
