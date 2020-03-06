Oregon Health Authority releases details on state’s COVID-19 patients

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority has released new information about the three people who have contracted COVID-19 in the state.
OHA stated that, in the past, the agency has limited patient information due to privacy issues and to help people feel comfortable cooperating with public health investigations. However, OHA also aims to be transparent with information about COVID-19 and other diseases, “so people can take informed steps to protect themselves, their families and their communities.”
OHA reported that the first case, which was announced Feb. 28 and later confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a man between 40 and 50 years old. He remains hospitalized, but a condition update was not available.
Administrators confirmed the man works for Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego.
The second case is a woman known to the man who first contracted the virus. They both live in Washington County. She is between 40 and 50 years old. She is not hospitalized at this time and is recovering from her illness, according to OHA.
The third case is a man in Umatilla County. He is between 60 and 70 years old. His medical status was not released.
The man works at Wildhorse Casino & Resort in Pendleton. The resort was closed for two days to be cleaned and inspected. It reopened Wednesday.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation reported the man works in a restricted area of the building that did not involve contact with the public or kitchen areas, and guests would have been categorized as having no identifiable risk, while co-workers were at low-risk of exposure.
The second and third cases are still considered presumptive, pending confirmation from the CDC.
The Oregon Health Authority consulted with the Oregon Department of Justice prior to the release of patient information Friday.
