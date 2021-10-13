PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority released it’s weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday showing decreases in daily cases and hospitalizations, but an increase in deaths.

OHA reported 9,022 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of October 4 through October 10. That represents an 13% decrease from the previous week and the sixth consecutive week of declining case counts.

The incidence of reported COVID-19 was higher in Oregon counties with population vaccination rates less than 50%.

There were 416 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 462 last week, which marks a 10% reduction and the fifth consecutive week of declines.

There were 179 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 114 reported the previous week. This was the highest weekly death toll since the week of January 11–17.

There were 141,863 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Oct. 3 through Oct. 9. The percentage of positive tests was 8.1%, down from 8.8% the previous week.