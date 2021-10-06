Oregon Health Authority report shows decline in COVID-19 cases for fifth straight week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority released its weekly COVID-19 weekly report on Wednesday showing decreases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
OHA reported 10,400 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, September 27 through Sunday, October 3. That represents an 8.9% decrease from the previous week and the fifth consecutive week of declining case counts.
There were 462 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 512 last week, which marks a 10% reduction and the fourth consecutive week of declines. There were 114 reported COVID-19 related deaths, similar to the 115 deaths reported the previous week.
OHA reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 3,900. They also reported 1,564 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 338,130.
Hospitalization rates are down across the US, but these 8 states still have fewer than 15% of ICU beds available
While much of the US is seeing a decline in hospitalizations for Covid-19, it's evident the fight against the pandemic is far from over, as eight states are reporting limited numbers of available ICU beds.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 730, which is three fewer than Tuesday. There are 187 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than the previous day.
There are 53 available adult ICU beds out of 693 total (8% availability) and 319 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,240 (8% availability).
There were 151,415 tests for COVID-19 for the week of September 26 through October 2. The percentage of positive tests was 8.8%, similar to the 8.9% positivity rate reported last week.