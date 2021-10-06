Oregon Health Authority report shows decline in COVID-19 cases for fifth straight week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority released its weekly COVID-19 weekly report on Wednesday showing decreases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 10,400 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, September 27 through Sunday, October 3. That represents an 8.9% decrease from the previous week and the fifth consecutive week of declining case counts.

There were 462 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 512 last week, which marks a 10% reduction and the fourth consecutive week of declines. There were 114 reported COVID-19 related deaths, similar to the 115 deaths reported the previous week.

OHA reported 33 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 3,900. They also reported 1,564 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total to 338,130.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 730, which is three fewer than Tuesday. There are 187 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than the previous day.

There are 53 available adult ICU beds out of 693 total (8% availability) and 319 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,240 (8% availability).

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Baker (8)

Benton (21)

Clackamas (85)

Clatsop (13)

Columbia (11)

Coos (32)

Crook (27)

Curry (7)

Deschutes (130)

Douglas (49)

Grant (15)

Harney (16)

Hood River (19)

Jackson (102)

Jefferson (16)

Josephine (19)

Klamath (70)

Lake (4)

Lane (112)

Lincoln (19)

Linn (69)

Malheur (29)

Marion (167)

Morrow (8)

Multnomah (128)

Polk (121)

Tillamook (6)

Umatilla (58)

Union (12)

Wallowa (22)

Wasco (13)

Washington (101)

Yamhill (55)

There were 151,415 tests for COVID-19 for the week of September 26 through October 2. The percentage of positive tests was 8.8%, similar to the 8.9% positivity rate reported last week.

