PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Oregon Health Authority reported three new deaths and 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The total number of deaths in Oregon from the virus is now 51, according to the OHA.
There have been 1,447 positive COVID-19 tests statewide, as of Saturday, along with 27,191 negative results, according to the OHA.
