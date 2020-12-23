PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday 1,000 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The new numbers brings the statewide total since the pandemic began to 105,970. To date, there have been more than 2,300,000 negative COVID-19 tests.
OHA says the new numbers were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 5
- Benton: 16
- Clackamas: 64
- Clatsop: 18
- Columbia: 10
- Coos: 7
- Crook: 3
- Deschutes: 41
- Douglas: 10
- Grant: 1
- Hood River: 5
- Jackson: 48
- Jefferson: 8
- Josephine: 17
- Klamath: 30
- Lane: 73
- Lincoln: 5
- Linn: 48
- Malheur: 20
- Marion: 127
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 209
- Polk: 28
- Sherman: 1
- Tillamook: 4
- Umatilla: 33
- Union: 2
- Wasco: 14
- Washington: 117
- Wheeler: 3
- Yamhill: 32
OHA also reported 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, bringing the state's total to 1,403.
The deaths reported were:
- An 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 9 and died on Dec.17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Nov. 29 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 84-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 19 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 21 at Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 67-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Nov.26 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 82-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Dec.19 and died on Dec. 21 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 86-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 78-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 91-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 21 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 96-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 21 at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec.18 at Portland VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 53-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 96-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 15 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 86-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 21 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 75-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 21 at Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 22 at Mid-Columbia Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at Mid-Columbia Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
OHA reported that 2,449 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Tuesday, raising the state's total number of vaccinations to 10,407. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state went up by three from Tuesday to 527. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is 10 fewer than Tuesday, according to OHA.
For more information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
