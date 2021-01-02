PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,010 new and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.
The cases reported Saturday brings the statewide total since the pandemic began to 116,348. To date, there have been more than 2,496,394 negative tests.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
Baker (2), Benton (18), Columbia (26), Crook (10), Curry (1), Deschutes (66), Douglas (11), Gilliam (2), Harney (2), Hood River (11), Jackson (22), Jefferson (28), Josephine (35), Klamath (78), Lane (101), Lincoln (16), Linn (35), Malheur (14), Marion (134), Morrow (4), Multnomah (197), Polk (37), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (53), Wallowa (1), Wasco (10), and Washington (91)
The OHA also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,492. The new deaths reported were:
A 75-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
A 95-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Dec. 31 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
OHA reported that 880 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Friday, raising the state's total number of vaccinations to 45,295.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state is at 468, two more than Friday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, according to OHA.
For more information, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.