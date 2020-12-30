PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,052 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
The new numbers brings the statewide total since the pandemic began to 112,260. To date, there have been more than 2,477,988 negative COVID-19 tests.
OHA says the new numbers were reported in the following counties:
Baker (4), Benton (14), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (12), Columbia (12), Coos (15), Crook (14), Curry (3), Deschutes (47), Douglas (18), Gilliam (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (59), Jefferson (9), Josephine (27), Klamath (29), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (2), Linn (20), Malheur (31), Marion (121), Morrow (9), Multnomah (168), Polk (20), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (57), Union (3), Wasco (21), Washington (103) and Yamhill (18)
OHA also reported 19 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,468. The deaths reported were:
- A 92-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Dec. 28. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 74-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 93-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 66-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 67-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 28 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 27 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 100-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 14 at Adventist Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 28 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 67-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 28 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 26 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.
- A 45-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 18 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Wheeler County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 26 at Pioneer Memorial Hospital—Prineville. He had underlying conditions.
OHA reported that 3,504 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Tuesday, raising the state's total number of vaccinations to 31,382.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state were 521, six fewer than Tuesday. There are 110 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is nine less that the day before, according to OHA.
For more information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
