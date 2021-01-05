PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,059 new COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday.
The additional confirmed and presumptive cases bring the state’s total during the pandemic to 119,488. There have been 2,560,960 negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon.
The cases reported were in the following counties:
Baker (3), Benton (18), Clackamas (139), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Coos (17), Crook (22), Curry (2), Deschutes (69), Douglas (21), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (69), Jefferson (10), Josephine (26), Klamath (10), Lake (2), Lane (65), Lincoln (6), Linn (42), Malheur (16), Marion (99), Morrow (6), Multnomah (163), Polk (28), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (75), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (6), Washington (100) and Yamhill (23)
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Tuesday was 494, according to OHA, which is 17 more than Monday. Of those, 107 patients were in ICU beds, which is five more patients from Monday.
On Tuesday, OHA also reported 44 additional deaths connected with the coronavirus.
- An 87-year-old man in Tillamook County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 1 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 54-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 24 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who died on Dec. 28 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 31 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 49-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 4 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 23 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Dec. 28. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 86-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 1. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 53-year-old woman in Harney County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 4 at Harney District Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 96-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Dec. 31 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 22 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 26 and died on Jan. 1 at St. Charles Medical Center — Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 1 at Asante Three River Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 93-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Jan. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 90-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 56-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Jan. 3 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 25 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 96-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 60-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Jan. 2 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Dec. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Jan. 1 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 54-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 55-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 85-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 42-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 13 at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 22 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 3 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
OHA also provided an update on vaccines Tuesday, saying the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state is now 55,239. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and local public health authorities.
More than 210,975 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
For more information from the state, go to www.oregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.