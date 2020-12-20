PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,153 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Sunday, raising the total to 1,153.
One additional death reported on Sunday in connection with the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,341.
The death reported was a 91-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 17 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the following counties:
- Baker (4)
- Benton (7)
- Clackamas (77)
- Clatsop (3)
- Columbia (9)
- Coos (5)
- Crook (5)
- Curry (7)
- Deschutes (43)
- Douglas (4)
- Hood River (17)
- Jackson (47)
- Jefferson (4)
- Josephine (16)
- Klamath (50)
- Lake (4)
- Lane (61)
- Lincoln (3)
- Linn (27)
- Malheur (6)
- Marion (203)
- Morrow (3)
- Multnomah (174)
- Polk (19)
- Sherman (1)
- Tillamook (1)
- Umatilla (44)
- Union (3)
- Wasco (17)
- Washington (261)
- Yamhill (28)
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 530 which is six fewer from Saturday. There are 121 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is 17 more than the day before, according to OHA.
For more information, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
