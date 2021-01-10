PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,225 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and two additional deaths linked to the virus statewide.
According to the OHA, the state's vaccination total also neared 100,000 as vaccine clinics around the state added nearly more than 8,648 doses, bringing the state total on Sunday to more than 97,000 doses.
OHA recorded 8,648 doses of vaccine administered on Sunday - including second doses - raising the state's total number of doses administered to 97,010. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 6,505 doses administered Saturday, as well as 2,143 doses administered on previous days that had not been recorded.
The OHA said as of Saturday, 2.2 percent of Oregonians have been administered 37 percent of the state's current allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday brought the statewide total to 125,683. The cases reported were in the following counties:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday brought the statewide total to 125,683. The cases reported were in the following counties:
Baker (5), Benton (15), Clackamas (86), Clatsop (6), Columbia (17), Coos (11), Curry (1), Deschutes (51), Douglas (13), Hood River (10), Jackson (39), Jefferson (11), Josephine (18), Klamath (43), Lane (89), Lincoln (4), Linn (27), Malheur (1), Marion (233), Morrow (4), Multnomah (229), Polk (45), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (34), Union (6), Wallowa (4), Wasco (10), Washington (180), Yamhill (32).
The two deaths reported were:
- A 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on December 29 and died on January 7 PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center—Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 17 and died on January 9; location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
The statewide death toll as of Sunday is 1,605.
There were 403 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon on Sunday, which was 18 fewer patients than Saturday. Of those, 84 were in intensive care beds, which is three more than the previous day.
For more information, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
