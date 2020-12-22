PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,282 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 105,073.
There were also 35 new deaths reported in connection to the virus, bringing the state’s death total to 1,382.
The deaths reported were:
- A 61-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 20 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 73-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 20. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- A 50-year-old man in Curry County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 21 at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 41-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 90-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 18 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 17 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 81-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 21 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 15 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 71-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 62-year-old man in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 20 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 13 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 18 at Trios Health. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 1. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 5. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 18. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- A 74-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 80-year-old in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 8. Location of death and gender are being confirmed. This person had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 8. Location of death and gender are being confirmed. This person had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 14 at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 16. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 10 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 19 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 96-year-old woman in Washington County who became symptomatic on Dec. 12 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Dec. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The new cases reported were in the following counties:
Baker (9), Benton (10), Clackamas (168), Clatsop (2), Columbia (11), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (4), Deschutes (52), Douglas (6), Grant (1), Hood River (20), Jackson (63), Jefferson (20), Josephine (4), Klamath (23), Lake (2), Lane (85), Lincoln (6), Linn (32), Malheur (17), Marion (161), Morrow (4), Multnomah (258), Polk (34), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (49), Union (10), Wasco (5), Washington (153), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (41).
On Monday, the OHA administered 2,573 vaccines in the state that raised the first vaccine doses to 7,203. All the vaccinations happened at Oregon hospitals and long-term facilities. View the vaccination data here.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 524 which is four fewer from Monday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is two less than the day before, according to OHA.
For more, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.