PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 12 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll during the pandemic to 1,045.
Health officials also reported 1,331 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide Monday. The total cases in Oregon during the pandemic is now 85,788. There have been more than 2 million negative tests statewide.
The deaths reported Monday were:
- A 71-year-old woman in Gilliam County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 6 at Mid-Columbia Memorial Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 50-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 5 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 93-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 27 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 64-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 5 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 50-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 25. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Nov. 30 at providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 37-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Nov. 29 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 3 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Nov. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 86-year-old man in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
The cases reported Monday were in the following counties:
- Baker, 5
- Benton, 19
- Clackamas, 134
- Columbia, 7
- Coos, 9
- Crook, 6
- Curry, 8
- Deschutes, 66
- Douglas, 11
- Grant, 1
- Harney, 3
- Hood River, 3
- Jackson, 21
- Jefferson, 44
- Josephine, 21
- Lane, 78
- Lincoln, 17
- Linn, 50
- Malheur, 11
- Marion, 165
- Multnomah, 330
- Polk, 24
- Umatilla, 15
- Union, 7
- Wasco, 16
- Washington, 225
- Yamhill, 35
The number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Oregon was 565 on Monday, up 19 from Sunday, according to OHA. There are 120 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, an increase of seven from Sunday.
For more, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
