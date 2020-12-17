PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,339 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, bringing the state total closer to the 100,000 mark.
OHA says there are now 98,936 cases of Covid-19 reported statewide since the pandemic began.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 20
- Clackamas: 173
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 18
- Coos: 5
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 48
- Douglas: 12
- Gilliam: 3
- Hood River: 23
- Jackson: 82
- Jefferson: 10
- Josephine: 24
- Klamath: 19
- Lane: 74
- Lincoln: 8
- Linn: 60
- Malheur: 13
- Marion: 148
- Morrow: 5
- Multnomah: 250
- Polk: 20
- Tillamook: 12
- Umatilla: 34
- Union: 13
- Wasco: 9
- Washington: 218
- Wheeler: 1
- Yamhill: 27
There were 21 additional deaths reported Thursday in connection with COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state's death toll to 1,283.
The deaths reported Friday were:
- A 92-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died Dec. 16 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 78-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died Dec. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Nov. 30 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 87-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died Dec. 15 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 94-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 10 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died Dec. 16 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died Nov. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died Dec. 3 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Nov. 23 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died Dec. 12 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 78-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 15 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died Dec. 7 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died Dec. 11 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 62-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died Dec. 15 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died Dec. 6. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died Dec. 10 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 78-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died Dec. 4 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died Dec. 12 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died Dec. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 551 which is three fewer from Wednesday. There are 113 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is unchanged from Wednesday, according to OHA.
For more, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
