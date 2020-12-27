PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported five additional deaths to COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,427.
The OHA also reported 1,416 new confirmed and presumptive cases statewide, bringing that total to 109,725.
The new cases reported were in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (6), Columbia (6), Coos (18), Crook (1), Curry (8), Deschutes (34), Douglas (10), Gilliam (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (67), Jefferson (2), Josephine (60), Klamath (89), Lane (23), Lincoln (16), Linn (16), Malheur (12), Marion (362), Morrow (2), Multnomah (117), Polk (44), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (29), Union (3), Wasco (28), Washington (280), Yamhill (43).
The deaths reported were:
- A 71-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 26 and died on Dec. 24 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 71-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 22 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 59-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 16 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 98-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state went up by 20 from Saturday to 492. There are 105 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is eight more than Saturday, according to OHA.
For more information, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.