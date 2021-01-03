PORTLAND OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,421 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Sunday.
The cases reported Sunday brings the statewide total since the pandemic began to 117,745. To date, there have been more than 2,496,394 negative tests.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
Baker (3), Benton (9), Clackamas (202), Clatsop (6), Columbia (14), Coos (20), Crook (4), Curry (6), Deschutes (37), Douglas (3), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (115), Jefferson (65), Josephine (30), Lane (58), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (221), Morrow (9), Multnomah (189), Polk (31), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (91), Union (6), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (212), and Yamhill (59)
The OHA also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,500. The new deaths reported were:
- An 82-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Dec. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Jan. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Jan. 1 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 79-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 28 at West Valley Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Jan. 1 at Grand Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Jan. 1; her location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions
OHA reported that 3,430 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Saturday, raising the state's total number of vaccinations to 48,725.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state is at 483, 15 more than Saturday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, according to OHA.
For more information, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
