PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,440 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Saturday.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases bring Oregon’s total during the pandemic to 92, 839.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
Baker (2), Benton (37), Clackamas (99), Clatsop (8), Columbia (4), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (5), Deschutes (58), Douglas (11), Hood River (21), Jackson (65), Jefferson (24), Josephine (43), Klamath (47), Lake (4), Lane (109), Lincoln (6), Linn (43), Malheur (13), Marion (134), Morrow (5), Multnomah (307), Polk (20), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (36), Union (18), Wallowa (1), Wasco (8), Washington (256), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (32).
There were 13 additional deaths reported Saturday in connection to COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,138.
According to the OHA, the 858th death reported on Nov. 25 and Dec. 3 were the same person. The numbers have been adjusted accordingly.
The new deaths reported on Saturday were:
A 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 2 and died Dec. 9 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
A 65-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died Nov. 2 at home. She had underlying conditions.
A 71-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Dec. 7 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
A 68-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 5 and died Dec. 11 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
A 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Dec. 8 and died Dec. 9 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center-RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.
An 86-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Dec. 6 at home. She had underlying conditions.
A 71-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 30 and died Dec. 10 at Legacy Silverton Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
A 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 28 and died Dec. 4 at home. She had underlying conditions.
An 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Dec. 8 at home. He had underlying conditions.
A 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Dec. 10 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
A 65-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive Nov. 29 and died Dec. 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
An 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive Nov. 19 and died Dec. 9 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
A 72-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive Dec. 9 and died Dec. 10. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Saturday’s report comes at the heels of the announcement that the U.S. will begin to receive COVID-19 vaccines as early as Monday. The OHA welcomed the news in its report saying it is working with hospitals and other health care providers throughout the state to distribute the vaccine safely, efficiently and quickly as possible.
“This is truly an historic moment that we should celebrate,” said Patrick Allen, OHA director. “But we’re far from being out of the woods in this pandemic. For most of us, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is several months away, and in that time we will see more cases and, tragically, more deaths. Everyone should have the opportunity to get the vaccine when it becomes available, so we need to keep doing our part to protect our families, our neighbors and ourselves by doubling down on the basic actions that keep the virus from spreading.”
For more, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
