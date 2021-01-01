PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 1,490.
In its daily COVID-19 report released Friday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 13 more people have died of the virus in the state.
The deaths were identified as:
- A 70-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 55-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 26. She had underlying conditions. Location of death is being confirmed.
- A 99-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 30. Presence of underlying conditions and location of death are being confirmed.
- A 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 30 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 30 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 15 at her home. She had no known underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 29 at Peace Health Sacred Heart Riverbend Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 70-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 30 at St. Charles Bend Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 31 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 31 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 30 at her home. She had underlying conditions.
- A 63-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 19. Presence of underlying conditions and location of death are being confirmed.
The OHA also reported 1,446 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 115,339.
A breakdown of the new cases by county is as follows:
- Baker: 10
- Benton: 20
- Clackamas: 90
- Clatsop: 27
- Columbia: 6
- Coos: 13
- Crook: 9
- Curry: 8
- Deschutes: 108
- Douglas: 39
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 12
- Jackson: 50
- Jefferson: 15
- Josephine: 41
- Klamath: 2
- Lake: 3
- Lane: 88
- Lincoln: 10
- Linn: 39
- Malheur: 17
- Marion: 205
- Morrow: 10
- Multnomah: 265
- Polk: 21
- Tillamook: 5
- Umatilla: 57
- Union: 3
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 11
- Washington: 220
- Yamhill: 38
Regarding vaccination efforts in Oregon, the OHA said Friday that 5,717 more doses of vaccine were given, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 44,415. The new doses amount is based on preliminary reports of 3,385 doses administered Thursday, as well as 2,332 administered on prior days that had not been recorded. All of the vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.
To date, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon stands at 466, 22 fewer than Thursday. On Friday there were 109 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, three more than Thursday.
