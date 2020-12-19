PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,542 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, bringing the state total to 101,814.
There were also 36 new deaths reported on Saturday in connection with the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,340. The deaths reported were:
- An 86-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Dec. 17 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 42-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Dec. 16 at Tuality Community Hospital-Hillsboro. She had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 30 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 83-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Dec. 15 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center—Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 16 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 68-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 18 at St. Charles Medical Center—Bend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 65-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 13 at St. Charles Medical Center—Bend. He had underlying conditions.
- A 60-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 17 at Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 63-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 12 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old man in Marion County who died on Dec. 8 at Salem Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 18 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 71-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov. 22 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Dec. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov. 22 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Nov. 20 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 94-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 10 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 101-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A76-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Dec. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 18 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 60-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. Presence of had underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 57-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec.11 at Tuality Community Hospital-Hillsboro. He had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Dec. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the following counties:
Baker (9), Benton (23), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (5), Columbia (12), Coos (16), Crook (10), Curry (7), Deschutes (63), Douglas (24), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (24), Jackson (75), Jefferson (26), Josephine (19), Klamath (52), Lake (1), Lane (172), Lincoln (2), Linn (35), Malheur (48), Marion (161), Morrow (7), Multnomah (326), Polk (34), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (48), Union (8), Wasco (18), Washington (148), Yamhill (43)
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 536 which is three fewer from Friday. There are 104 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is seven less than the day before, according to OHA.
For more, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
