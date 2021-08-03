PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,872. OHA also reported 1,575 new cases of the virus bringing that total to 223,364.
Oregon has now administered 2,669,852 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,788,997 first and second doses of Moderna and 182,407 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 2,498,256 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,316,952 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 379, which is 39 more than Tuesday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 17 more than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
Pretty evident masks and vaccines don’t work. Let’s continue with lies and failure.
Why do they no longer tell us how many tests were administered? And how many of those tests were ACTUALLY positive and how many people are PRESUMED positive that were NEVER TESTED? …. Or is that contrary to the narrative?
