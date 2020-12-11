PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,610 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases bring Oregon’s total during the pandemic to 91,421. There have been more than 2 million negative coronavirus tests in Oregon.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 6
- Benton: 34
- Clackamas: 185
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 8
- Coos: 6
- Crook: 19
- Curry: 7
- Deschutes: 108
- Douglas: 18
- Grant: 4
- Hood River: 21
- Jackson: 82
- Jefferson: 21
- Josephine: 36
- Klamath: 40
- Lake: 7
- Lane: 85
- Lincoln: 11
- Linn: 63
- Malheur: 23
- Marion: 175
- Morrow: 14
- Multnomah: 289
- Polk: 25
- Sherman: 1
- Tillamook: 5
- Umatilla: 38
- Union: 10
- Wasco: 17
- Washington: 198
- Yamhill: 53
There were 16 additional deaths reported Friday in connection with COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state's death toll to 1,138.
According to OHA, the 1,001st and 1040th COVID-19 deaths, reported on Dec. 4 and Dec. 7, are the same person. The numbers have been adjusted accordingly.
The deaths reported Friday were:
- A 66-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Dec. 9 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He has underlying conditions.
- A 70-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Dec. 9 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He has underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Dec. 9 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She has underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Dec. 3 at his residence. He has underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Nov. 29 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. He has underlying conditions.
- A 55-year-old woman in Jackson County who became symptomatic on Dec. 3, after contact with a confirmed case, and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 9 at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. He has underlying conditions.
- A 68-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 9 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 69-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 9 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- A 65-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Dec. 2 at his residence. He had no underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 57-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 9 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 52-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 9 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 53-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 9 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 1 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 9 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 576, which remains unchanged from Thursday. There are 128 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is one more than Thursday, according to OHA.
For more, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
