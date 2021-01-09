PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,643 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 28 additional deaths linked to the virus statewide.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday were in the following counties:
Baker (4), Benton (37), Clackamas (125), Clatsop (5), Columbia (25), Coos (12), Crook (18), Curry (3), Deschutes (80), Douglas (20), Harney (6), Hood River (12), Jackson (121), Jefferson (8), Josephine (54), Klamath (35), Lake (1), Lane (101), Lincoln (13), Linn (49), Malheur (23), Marion (106), Morrow (14), Multnomah (369), Polk (38), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (91), Union (15), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (175), Yamhill (56).
There were 421 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon on Saturday, which was 30 fewer patients than Friday. Of those, 81 were in intensive care beds, which was down seven from the previous day.
The 28 deaths reported were:
- A 100-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on December 14 and died on January 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 84-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on December 21 and died on January 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 82-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on December 21 and died on January 7 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 89-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on January 5 and died on January 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 31 and died on January 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 89-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on December 11 and died on December 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old woman in Jackson County who died on December 26 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old woman in Jackson County who died on January 1 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- A 98-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 89-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 93-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on December 22 and died on December 31 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 88-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on December 12 and died on December 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 70-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 13 and died on January 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on November 27 and died on December 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 80-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on December 30 and died on January 7 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 84-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on January 4 and died on January 6 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 28 and died on December 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 7 and died on January 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 86-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 17 and died on January 3; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 16 and died on January 5; location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
- A 68-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 7 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 95-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 31 and died on January 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 84-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 27 and died on December 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 85-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 27 and died on January 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on December 28 and died on January 7 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The statewide death toll as of Saturday is 1,603.
On Saturday, OHA recorded 13,448 doses of vaccine administered - including second doses - raising the state's total number of doses administered to 88,362. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 8,768 doses administered Friday, as well as 4,680 doses administered on prior days that had not been recorded.
For more information, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
