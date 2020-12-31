PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,682 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
The cases reported Thursday brings the statewide total since the pandemic began to 113,909. To date, there have been more than 2,490,000 negative tests.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 12
- Benton: 22
- Clackamas: 140
- Clatsop: 4
- Columbia: 9
- Coos: 9
- Crook: 6
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 68
- Douglas: 21
- Harney: 3
- Hood River: 16
- Jackson: 103
- Jefferson: 32
- Josephine: 29
- Klamath: 34
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 120
- Lincoln: 11
- Linn: 56
- Malheur: 33
- Marion: 188
- Morrow: 10
- Multnomah: 336
- Polk: 39
- Tillamook: 5
- Umatilla: 144
- Union: 3
- Wasco: 11
- Washington: 184
- Yamhill: 31
OHA also reported Thursday nine new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing, the state's death toll to 1,477.
The deaths reported were:
- An 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 12 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 72-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 29. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 80-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 21 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 62-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 64-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 71-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 30 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 66-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 25 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 30 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
OHA reported that 5,188 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Wednesday, raising the state's total number of vaccinations to 38,698.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in the state went down by 33 from Wednesday to 488. There are 106 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, which is four fewer than Wednesday, according to OHA.
For more information, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
Someone needs to start telling the truth, or have they told so many lies they don't know the truth anymore. Baker county just went to high from extreme with 9 new cases. Union county only had 3 new cases but we are still in the extreme area.
Ever notice how there is no discussion of the flu this year?
