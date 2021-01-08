PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,755 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with seven additional deaths linked to the virus statewide.
There have now been 122,847 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been nearly 2.6 million negative tests in the state.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 43
- Clackamas: 203
- Clatsop: 8
- Columbia: 12
- Coos: 18
- Crook: 3
- Curry: 4
- Deschutes: 92
- Douglas: 27
- Gilliam: 3
- Harney: 1
- Hood River: 20
- Jackson: 83
- Jefferson: 3
- Josephine: 60
- Klamath: 11
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 105
- Lincoln: 5
- Linn: 42
- Malheur: 24
- Marion: 179
- Morrow: 12
- Multnomah: 256
- Polk: 42
- Sherman: 4
- Tillamook: 5
- Umatilla: 44
- Union: 20
- Wasco: 18
- Washington: 253
- Yamhill: 47
There were 451 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon on Friday, which was 11 fewer patients than Thursday. Of those, 88 were in intensive care beds, which was down three from the previous day.
The seven deaths reported Friday were:
- A 91-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Jan. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 62-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Jan. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 68-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 3 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 50-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Jan. 5 at Good Shepherd Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Jan. 5 at Oregon Health & Science University. He had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 26 and died on Jan. 6 at PeaceHealth Sacred Health Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
The statewide death toll as of Friday is 1,575.
Oh Friday, OHA recorded 7,994 doses of vaccine administered - including 578 second doses - raising the state's total number of doses administered to 74,914. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 5,706 doses administered Thursday, as well as 2,288 doses administered on prior days that had not been recorded.
For more information, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
