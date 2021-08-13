PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported seven more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. The deaths bring the total in Oregon to 2,935.
OHA reported 1,785 more confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday. That brings the statewide total to 238,463.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority said the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state is 670, five more th…
Oregon set a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations for the third day in a row. The number of patients in hospitals with COVID-19 in Oregon is 733, which is 63 more than Thursday. There are 185 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU, which is eight more than Thursday. Earlier on Friday, Governor Kate Brown announced up to 1,500 National Guard members will be deployed to Oregon hospitals to help with the surge of COVID-19 cases.
