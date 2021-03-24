PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 379 new cases related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the total to 162,384.
OHA also reported one new death that brings the state’s death toll up to 2,368. OHA also announced on Wednesday 1 million Oregonians have been vaccinated.
On March 22, OHA’s partners at All4Oregon sent an email invitation to schedule vaccination appointments at the Oregon Convention Center to approximately 11,000 people who won’t become eligible to receive a vaccine until April 19. This was based on erroneous information supplied by OHA.
OHA announced on Wednesday that 21 Oregon counties have now submitted attestation letters signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups. Lane County is the newly added county.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 102. There are 19 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds. More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.