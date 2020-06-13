PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one additional death due to COVID-19 in Oregon on Saturday, raising the death toll to 174.
Oregon’s 174th COVID-19 death was an 87-year-old man in Umatilla County, who tested positive on May 30 and died on June 11, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. He had underlying medical conditions.
The OHA also reported 158 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the state, bringing that number to 5,535. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 17
- Columbia: 1
- Hood River: 10
- Jackson: 3
- Jefferson: 2
- Lane: 3
- Lincoln: 14
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 1
- Marion: 21
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 47
- Polk: 7
- Umatilla: 13
- Union: 2
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 14
