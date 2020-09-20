PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Another Oregonian has died of COVID-19, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The patient who died was identified as a 73-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 18 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
With the newly confirmed death, the OHA said Sunday that Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 526.
The OHA also reported 208 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing Oregon’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 30,801.
The breakdown of the newly reported cases by county is as follows:
- Benton: 7
- Clackamas: 18
- Clatsop: 4
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 2
- Deschutes: 9
- Douglas: 2
- Gilliam: 1
- Hood River: 4
- Jackson: 5
- Jefferson: 2
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 23
- Linn: 7
- Malheur: 15
- Marion: 21
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 41
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 8
- Washington: 28
- Yamhill: 3
As of Sunday, the OHA said there have been 605,268 negative test results in Oregon since the pandemic began.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from the OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.