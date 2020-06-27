PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one more death and 277 more cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.
The total number of deaths in Oregon from the coronavirus is now 202, according to the OHA.
The death reported on Saturday was an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on June 21, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on June 22. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.
The 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases reported on Saturday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 16
- Columbia: 1
- Coos:1
- Crook: 1
- Deschutes: 3
- Jefferson: 3
- Josephine: 2
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 14
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 4
- Malheur: 12
- Marion: 32
- Morrow: 5
- Multnomah: 59
- Polk: 2
- Umatilla: 56
- Union: 11
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 44
- Yamhill: 4
The OHA noted that a previous case reported in Jackson County was not a case and county count have been adjusted to reflect the change.
