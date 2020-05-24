PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported one new COVID-19 death, bringing the state’s death toll to 148.
The death reported Sunday was a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 10 at her home. She had underlying medical conditions, according to OHA.
Health officials also reported 43 new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 3,927.
The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (1)
- Crook (2)
- Deschutes (6)
- Jackson (2)
- Lincoln (1)
- Linn (4)
- Marion (7)
- Multnomah (3)
- Polk (1)
- Umatilla (1)
- Washington (17)
- Yamhill (1)
According to the OHA, due to data reconciliation, one case originally reported as presumptive was determined to not be a case, and one case originally reported as hospitalized in the 50-59 age group and another case originally reported as hospitalized in the 60-69 age group were determined not to have been hospitalized.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
