PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death and 62 more cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
The total number of deaths in Oregon from the coronavirus is now at 138, according to OHA.
The death reported Monday was a 69-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Saturday and died the same day at a hospital.
OHA said the man had underlying medical conditions.
The new COVID-19 death comes after three straight days of no new reported deaths by the OHA.
The 62 new positive cases and two presumptive cases reported Monday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 5
- Clatsop: 1
- Deschutes: 5
- Jackson: 1
- Lane: 1
- Malheur: 2
- Marion: 16
- Multnomah: 12
- Umatilla: 5
- Union: 1
- Washington: 10
- Yamhill: 2
According to OHA, there have been 3,604 positive COVID-19 tests statewide, along with 93,628 negative results.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
