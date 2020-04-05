Oregon Health Authority reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 69 new cases

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) –The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported one new COVID-19 death, raising the state’s death toll to 27.
The latest death was a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County. Health officials say she tested positive on Thursday and died in her home on the same day. At this time, it’s unknown if she had underlying medical conditions.
OHA also reported 69 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,068 cases as of Sunday morning.
The new cases Sunday were in the following counties:
- Clackamas (6)
- Columbia (3)
- Klamath (1)
- Lane (3)
- Linn (2)
- Marion (10)
- Multnomah (24)
- Polk (2)
- Sherman (1)
- Umatilla (2)
- Washington (12)
- Yamhill (3)
