PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death and 80 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
The total number of deaths in Oregon from the virus is now 52, according to the OHA.
The most recent death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 25 and died on the same day. Health officials say she had underlying conditions.
The 80 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties:
- Benton (1)
- Clackamas (4)
- Deschutes (1)
- Douglas (2)
- Jackson (2)
- Josephine (1)
- Lane (2)
- Linn (1)
- Malheur (1)
- Marion (13)
- Multnomah (31)
- Umatilla (2)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (18)
There have been 1,527 positive COVID-19 tests statewide as of Sunday, along with 28,231 negative results, according to the OHA.
