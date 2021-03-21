PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 224 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 161,531.
The OHA also reported one new death linked to the coronavirus. The state's death toll is now at 2,363.
The patient death reported on Sunday was:
An 80-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 19 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
The confirmed and presumptive cases were in the following counties:
Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (21), Columbia (6), Coos (6), Deschutes (11), Douglas (8), Grant (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (1), Josephine (13), Lake (1), Lane (8), Linn (12), Marion (38), Multnomah (28), Polk (4), Union (2), Washington (40) and Yamhill (1)
On Sunday, there were 112 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, up six patients from the previous day. Of those, 22 were in ICU beds, which is nine more than Saturday.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,509,386 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says 1,858,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
