PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 294 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
OHA also reported one new death linked to the coronavirus. The state's death toll is now at 2,441.
The death reported Monday was a 47-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 22 and died on April 7 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions, according to OHA.
With the new cases, there have now been 170,850 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
There have been more than 4 million negative tests in the state.
On Monday, there were 177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down two patients from the previous day. Of those, 48 were in ICU beds, which is two more than Sunday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,176,173 doses of Pfizer, 1,027,792 doses of Moderna and 81,255 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.