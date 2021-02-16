PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 1 new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The state’s death toll is now 2,138.
411 new cases were also announced, bringing the state total to 150,875.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 691,455 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 905,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 195, which is 15 fewer than Monday. There are 51 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
