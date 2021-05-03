PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 540 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
OHA also reported one new death linked to the coronavirus. The state's death toll is now 2,502. The death reported Monday was a 70-year-old Douglas County woman who tested positive on April 2 and died on Saturday at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions, according to OHA.
With the new cases, there have now been 186,877 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
There have been more than 4.4 million negative tests in the state.
On Monday, there were 351 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, up six patients from the previous day. Of those, 80 were in ICU beds, which is four more than Sunday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,647,730 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,317,295 first and second doses of Moderna and 97,625 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
Why is it that Fox asks us not to spread lie's but they can?
The governor of Florida is going to end 100% of the 'covid-19' related executive orders effective July 1... Governor DeSantis said “The evidence tells us that we over a year into this. People can act with normal order but emergency orders, these extraordinary measures at this point are not justifiable." .. And this is the best part - The governor slammed states whose governments have imposed stricter COVID-19 restrictions that have lasted longer and said Florida will lead the way back to normalcy... Weird how there is no "4th wave" in Florida... Are you reading this Kate? .. Does someone need to draw you a map?
