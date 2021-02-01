PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 964 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, with 1 new death being related to the virus. Oregon’s death toll is now at 1,958.
The new cases being reported brings the number up to 143,373 and include cases from Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.
The confirmed and presumptive cases reported Monday in the following counties:
Benton (18), Clackamas (92), Columbia (4), Coos (19), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (7), Jackson (44), Jefferson (3), Josephine (36), Klamath (4), Lake (2), Lane (105), Lincoln (3), Linn (30), Malheur (2), Marion (137), Morrow (4), Multnomah (178), Polk (32), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (17), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (9), Washington (126) and Yamhill (28).
