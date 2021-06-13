PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one new COVID-19 death in Oregon on Sunday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,730.
The OHA also reported 167 new and presumptive cases of the virus in the state, bringing the statewide total to 205,029.
The new death reported on Sunday was:
- A 58-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 31 and died on June 12 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (25), Columbia (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (7), Harney (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Linn (9), Marion (14), Morrow (4), Multnomah (51), Polk (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (4), Yamhill (3).
Oregon has now administered 2,375,566 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,670,469 first and second doses of Moderna and 156,225 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The seven-day running average is now 17,498 doses per day.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,207, which is a 22.4% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 206.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
