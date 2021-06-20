PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported one new death to COVID-19 in Oregon on Sunday, raising the state death toll to 2,754.
The OHA also reported 200 new and presumptive cases of the virus bringing the statewide total to 206,774.
The new death reported was a 74-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on May 22 and died June 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.
The new cases reported were in the following counties:
Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (13), Douglas (6), Harney (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (1), Lane (19), Linn (9), Marion (21), Multnomah (42), Polk (4), Union (3), Washington (21), Yamhill (3).
Oregon has now administered 2,437,234 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,704,526 first and second doses of Moderna and 162,520 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 2,102,735 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,352,425 people who have had at least one dose.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 149, which is five more than Saturday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, four more than the previous day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.