PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The OHA reported 376 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 201,004.
The OHA also reported one new death raising the statewide total to 2,666.
The new cases were in the following counties:
Benton (4), Clackamas (38), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (3), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (30), Douglas (13), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (6), Josephine (8), Klamath (11), Lane (28), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (43), Multnomah (59), Polk (5), Sherman (3), Umatilla (13), Wasco (4), Washington (39) and Yamhill (16)
The new death reported on Saturday was:
- A 79-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 15 and died on May 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had no underlying conditions.
On Saturday, there were 257 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is three less than Friday. Of those, there were 56 in the ICU, which is three less than the previous day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,190,895 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,594,896 first and second doses of Moderna and 141,576 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The seven-day running average is now 27,472 doses per day.
As of Saturday, 1,831,484 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,230,411 people who have had at least one dose.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
