PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 85 new deaths to COVID-19 in the state of Oregon on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 209,494.
The OHA also reported one new death to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 2,782.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (2), Douglas (11), Jackson (13), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lane (9), Linn (5), Multnomah (22), Sherman (1), Union (1) and Wasco (1).
The new patient death was:
A 63-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 23 and died on June 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The OHA reported 66 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on July 4, 123 new confirmed and presumptive cases on July 3, and 189 new confirmed and presumptive cases on July 2. OHA is no longer providing county-level data for weekends or holiday weekend periods.
As of Tuesday, 2,413,181 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,205,984 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 125, 15 fewer than Monday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, one more than the day before.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
